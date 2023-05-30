All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While most of us would like to stay on top of the calendar, the truth is that it can be difficult to remember important dates—like Father’s Day, for example. Sometimes life gets in the way and we forget to plan ahead. It’s understandable, which is why we rounded up some easy online Father’s Day gifts you can send to your dad last minute. Whether you’re just a self-admitted procrastinator or live thousands of miles away from your dad, these gift ideas make it easy to show you care—even if you might have forgotten to snag a gift early.

Whether your dad is always wanting to learn something new, has an affinity for delicious treats or always talks about his love of coffee, you’re sure to find the perfect online gift this year. Some of the gifts below are totally online—and can be sent the day of if necessary. Others, you can go ahead and order to have shipped directly to your dad’s door. Whatever you choose, your dad will no doubt deem you the child of the year (you’re welcome).

It’s no secret that dads can be notoriously difficult to shop for, but these online gifts make it easy. Sometimes fathers don’t know what they want until you place it in their hands—or into their email. But with the help of these easy online Father’s Day gifts, you’ll be giving your dad something he might have never known he wanted—whether that’s a custom photo book, a streaming subscription or a video from his fave celeb. Your dad never has to know you waited until the last minute to pick out his Father’s Day gift. And we certainly won’t tell.

MasterClass Subscription

Whether your dad has always wanted to take cooking classes, learn how to sing or even get tips on gardening, he can do it all with MasterClass. Starting at $10 a month, users get access to all of the amazing online classes taught by experts and celebrities, so your dad can broaden his mind one virtual class at a time.

ESPN+ Subscription

Perfect for the sports fanatic dad, an ESPN+ subscription will let him watch all of his favorite teams compete.

Cometeer Coffee Subscription

If your dad can’t start his day without a cup of joe, get him a new way of consuming his caffeine. Cometeer doesn’t involve any beans, grinds, machines or gagdgets. In fact, it actually only calls for one capsule that contains precision-brewed, flash-frozen coffee. Each Cometeer box houses eight pods of four different roasts, so 32 capsules total from roasters such as Counter Culture, George Howell, Equator and Klatch. Simply melt the contents of the pod and add water, milk, ice or whatever you fancy. Speaking from first-hand experience, the roasts are so delicious and smooth (and strong!), that Dad’s about to get seriously hooked. Pro tip: Save $20 on your first order!

Milk Bar Cake

Treat your dad to an especially sweet delivery from Milk Bar. They’re known in New York for having some of the tastiest desserts around, but they also deliver their baked goods to wherever you (or your dad) live. It might not be his birthday, but the Birthday Cake is a total crowd-pleaser.

VidDay Video

This genius service allows you to create quick and thoughtful videos to surprise Dad, without having to DIY. VidDay offers a vast selection of themed and customizable templates that you can send to him instantly. Even better, enter code RADDAD at checkout to save 20 percent on everything on the site.

Cameo Video

Cameo allows you to create customized and personalized video shout-outs featuring your Dad’s favorite celebs. Have his favorite athlete or comedian wish him a Happy Father’s Day. We bet you he’ll be replaying the video all year long.

BREO BOX Subscription

If your dad seems to already have everything, try gifting him a BREO BOX subscription. This service finds the coolest gadgets and home goods, and puts them together in a curated box every three months. Past boxes have included drones, a digital luggage scale and even a USB candle lighter.

Amazon Prime Subcription

If your dad is anything like mine, he’s constantly ordering gadgets and tech gear online. Make it easier for him to get what he needs faster with an Amazon Prime account. When his orders arrive at lightning speed, he’ll know who to thank—you.

Hulu Subscription

Dad probably already has Netflix and HBO Max subscriptions, but does he have Hulu? There are so many popular shows on the streaming platform. Some buzzy ones are Candy and The Dropout, though MasterChef and Survivor are classics. He can even watch sports games if you get him the Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Goldbelly E-Gift Card

Trust us, Dad will fall in love with Goldbelly as soon as you give him an e-gift card. It’s a hub for tons of world-renowned chefs and restaurants that he can savor within the comfort of his own home. From Wolfgang Puck to Nancy Silverton, the foodie dad will drool over Goldbelly’s extensive options. We’ve done some major damage on Goldbelly and can’t recommend it enough. It’s a special treat the whole family can enjoy together.

Omaha Steaks E-Gift Card

We have some personal experience with Omaha Steaks, and let’s just say it’s every meat lover’s dream. Dad will have an absolute blast getting to shop for different steaks, burgers, chickens, fish and more. In fact, he can even order vegetarian side dishes and indulgent desserts straight to his door. To get his Omaha Steaks obsession started, give him an online gift card.

Chatbooks Custom Photo Book

Give Dad the gift of precious memories with a service that allows you to create quick and thoughtful photo books from Chatbooks. You can choose between hardcover or softcover, then fill it with photos, stories and inside jokes that are sure to make your dad smile.

StoryWorth Memoir

Let your dad share his life story with everyone—even hundreds of years into the future. StoryWorth allows you to write your own memoir one week at a time with inspiring prompts, and then has them all printed into a hardcover book your dad can have and then pass along to future generations.