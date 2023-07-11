Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Beverages Have Arrived at Amazon Just in Time for Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blake Lively does more than just sweep fans away on screen—she’s also the proud owner of Betty Buzz, a high-quality beverage brand that brings consumers only the best taste and ingredients. Betty Buzz carries a variety of sparkling flavors, from lemon lime to grapefruit soda. Whether you choose to drink them on their own or mix with your go-to spirit for a quick and delicious cocktail, we bet you’ll enjoy every sip (and maybe a less harsh hangover.)

Lucky for anyone in search of the perfect mixer or daily bev, Betty Buzz has arrived at Amazon (and during Prime Day, at that!) Throughout Amazon’s glorious shopping extravaganza, shoppers can add Betty Buzz bottles and newly-released cans to their shopping cart for a discount. Save up to 30 percent off right now, so long as you’re a Prime member.

“We’ve been working hard to bring you Betty Buzz in cans so I couldn’t be happier to offer them at a 30 percent discount on Amazon for Prime members this Prime Day. Our glass bottles will always be our premium staple, but cans are key for ease, for storage, for parties, you name it,” said Blake Lively, founder of Betty Buzz in a press release. “And having our cans on Amazon is also key for making sure your mom no longer calls you weekly to restock her. Hi mom! Meet the subscription button. Please. Also. Call me back. I still have your shoes here.”

We can’t say how long this deal will last beyond Prime Day, so we’d strongly advise shopping up these super cute drinks before the price goes back up. I mean, who doesn’t want to keep the same drinks in their house as Blake Lively??

