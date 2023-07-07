This Roll-Up Dish Rack Is The Best Kitchen Purchase I’ve Made — & It’s on Sale For $12 at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I might live in the smallest New York City apartment on the market. Like, seriously, you guys. I can touch my bed and my sink at the same time. So, I’ve become an expert in buying space-saving home items that will enhance my organization without taking up my much-needed real estate.

Among all of them is my all-time favorite: a roll-up dish rack that helps my kitchen stay organized while I do my chores. And, thanks to Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can shop my beloved home hack on sale for just $12 .

The handy device is designed to roll down to fit over your sink. This way, any drips and grime go into it rather than onto your counter. It’s a space-saving hack that works so well every time. When you’re done using the gadget, simply roll it together and store it wherever you’d like. It stays super slim, so it’s not hard to fit in a drawer or under the cabinet.

Dishwashers aren’t really a thing in New York, but I’d recommend this product to anybody even if they own one. The reason? It’s perfect for drying out wine glasses and any other fragile items you own that you don’t want to put in the machine. Quick rinses are a breeze using the roll-up rack, too.

I like this home hack so much because it takes away the eyesore of having a permanent drying rack or mat in your home. Plus, it frees up much-needed counter space so you can meal prep with even more wiggle room.

I don’t care who you are or what kind of kitchen you have—you need this dish-drying rack. Why not grab it today while it’s on sale for a few more hours?