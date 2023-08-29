This Is Not a Drill: The Our Place x Selena Gomez Collab’s Are Up to 40% Off RN

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale for their Goodbye Summer 2023 Sale, and the prices are basically as good as they are every year for Black Friday; you can shop 71 favorites on sale for up to 40 percent off. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this limited-time sale includes the iconic Always Pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways—plus the newer vibrant ones (we’re obsessed with the periwinkle shade.)

What’s more, the brand’s extremely durable cutlery, glassware and brand new dinnerware are discounted, as well. If you’re moving, need to update your home, or are attending a whole host of wedding events where adorable gifts are needed, this sale is the one for you. If you’re a fan of artistic cookware that is so good-looking, you can leave it out as decor, get ready to peruse the site.

The brand’s dishes, glasses, and knives are so attractive, they’ve even garnered fan pages. But, these kitchen essentials are also as durable as can be, and are designed to function with as much ease and accuracy as possible. Take, for instance, the Our Place knives. The Everyday Chef Knife slices, dices, and minces everything and anything it comes in contact with, with such ease, you’d think that sweet potatoes were made of butter.

One of the best deals are certainly on Our Place’s collaborations with Selena Gomez. The celebrity joined forces with the brand to release customer-favorites in her own limited-edition colorways, like this Azul blue Always Pan and this Perfect Pot in the striking shade rosa.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Shop more bundle deals to get the most bang for your buck or single-purchase savings at Our Place’s biggest sale of the year below.

If your pots and pans are ready for the boot, consider replacing them with this 4-piece Always Pan and Perfect Pot set. It comes with both the original best-sellers, alongside their miniature versions, providing everything you need stovetop to whip up delish meals. Did we mention it’s 40 percent off?

Our Place Always Pan

Brighten up your home with the pan that has as many Instagram followers as your favorite influencer. The Always pan is the single nonstick cookware you need for practically every cooking endeavor, from roasting to searing to steaming. Usually $145, you can shop it now in any color for $112, including Selena Gomez’s two shade options.

Speaking of Selena’s collab’s, you can also grab either one of her limited-edition Perfect Pot colors during this rare sale. We’re obsessed with this deep rose shade that’s 25 percent off.

Side Bowls

Your soups, salads, dips, and desserts will look pristine in these minimalistic side bowls that stack on top of each other for easy storing.