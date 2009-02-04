Life’s Fantastic, Made of Plastic

This season, 50 is the new 40. On February 14, just after the start of Fall 09 Fashion Week, one of fashion’s most famous icons, Barbie, turns 50. WWD reports that in honor of her birthday, the likes of Alexander Wang, Donna Karan, and Diane Von Furstenberg have been tapped to design outfits for the Barbie runway show during Fashion Week.

The last time one of Barbie’s milestone birthdays was celebrated was in 1994 for her 35th when designers like Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta, and Anna Sui were asked to miniaturize their designs.

In more good news for those who like to play with dolls, Alexander McQueen’s capsule collection for Target has be sized down for the Blythe doll. His Target collection will also debut during Fashion Week in a pop-up shop in Hudson Square.

Barbie 50th Anniversary, $365, at amazon.com