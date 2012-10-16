A Perfect Pair: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Co-Host Golden Globes

It’s been an eventful year for former “Saturday Night Live” stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The former is going through a tragic (well, they seem totally fine, but we’re devastated) divorce from Will Arnett, while the latter is ending her beloved sitcom “30 Rock.” What better time for the duo to get together and host the Golden Globes on January 13?

It was announced today that the pair will helm the broadcast, which — as everyone in Hollywood knows — is by far the most spirited awards show. It lacks the stuffiness of the Oscars, but it’s still a big deal in the industry. Oh, and perhaps most importantly, an endless flow of champagne seriously helps lighten the mood. With these two funny gals running the show, it’s bound to be the most entertaining awards-season ceremony.

What do you think? Is this a solid choice — or are you more excited to see Seth MacFarlane host the Oscars?