Your Life Path Number Reveals The Best (& The Worst) About You

In the realm of numerology, your Life Path number is probably the most influential numerological aspect to be considered. This number is determined by your birth date and represents who you are at this time. It indicates inherent traits and characteristics within you that will likely be active and influential throughout your lifetime. To calculate your Life Path number, you simply need to enter your birth information into a calculator.

Numerology is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Each number in numerology has its own energy vibration; the more often you see that number, especially in a row, the stronger the vibration gets. You will usually see angel numbers randomly out in the world: the time on the clock, your receipt, in a book you’re reading. If you’re seeing a number repeating frequently, don’t ignore it. It could be the universe trying to tell you something.

If you’ve ever made a wish when the clock struck 11:11 or gave a look when your coffee order totals $6.66, you are already familiar with the concept of angel numbers. Angel numbers are a repeating sequence of numbers acting as messages from the universe to you. In addition to angel numbers, numerology contains master numbers and soul numbers. In general, numerology can help us tap into the underlying patterns of the universe and reveal new truths about who we are.

Life Path numbers—which span from one to nine—reveal a series of personality qualities that include the best (and yes, the worst) about each number. Read on to see what your Life Path number says about you.

Life Path Number 1

In a surprise to absolutely no one, One is the leader of numerology. This energy is pioneering, spirited, bold, and vivacious. This makes a One person natural at taking charge of any situation they’re in. Ones are independent, strong-willed people—which makes compromising with them difficult. It’s their way or the highway. However, while One is always the first, it can also be the loneliest number.

At their best, Ones are motivated, determined, and driven to greatness. At their worst, they are bossy, stubborn, and self-critical.

Life Path Number 2

The number of duality, Two represents harmony. This number brings peace and diplomacy above all else. They are the peacekeepers of numerology, hating conflict above all else. You just want everyone to get along! You can see all sides of an argument, which is great for compromising but not so great when they need to stand by their convictions. Twos crave unconditional love above all else. They are also one of the most intuitive numbers in numerology, drawn to Tarot cards, palmistry, and other forms of divination.

When they’re at their best, Twos are compassionate, honest, and excellent friends. But they can be overly sensitive, indecisive, and self-sacrificing.

Life Path Number 3

Always the life of the party, the number Three is the entertainer of numerology. Creative, outgoing, and dazzling, they are always in the spotlight—even if they don’t seek it out (but they usually do). Threes love to express themselves in various ways—from how they dress to their communication style. You will often see Threes attracted to the arts and entertainment industry, either as a hobby or a career. However, while Three treats all the world is a stage, they can be pretty dramatic. Above all else, Threes live life to the fullest.

At their best, Threes are optimistic, generous, and charismatic, and at their worst, they are directionless, superficially, and moody.

Life Path Number 4

Four is the builder of numerology. They are hard workers—taking projects and tasks from the bottom and building them from the ground up. They are methodical, practical, and down-to-earth. While you have a serious, no-nonsense attitude when it comes to life, it may give you a reputation for being a wet blanket. But you just want the best for everyone.

At their best, Fours are orderly, disciplined, and dependable. On a bad day, they can be strict, stubborn, and blunt.

Life Path Number 5

Fives are the adventurers of numerology. They are curious minds who crave freedom. They cannot be tied down to one place, person, or idea—as they are restless hearts who know that change is the only constant in life. However, their restless nature can make them unreliable and flakey. But they are always fun to be around.

At their best, Fives are persuasive, outgoing, and free-spirited. At their worst, Fives are gossiping, non-committal, and inconsistent.

Life Path Number 6

If you’ve ever been referred to as the “mom” of the group, you are most likely a Six life path. Six is the “parent” of numerology. Compassionate, nurturing, and always looking out for their loved ones’ best interest—even if it means they have to be a little stern. Sixes are responsible people and natural caretakers. They crave having a beautiful home and people to take care of—whether they are looking to have a “traditional” family, be a dog-parent, or a part of an active community. However, because they care so much, they can be a little too controlling.

At their best, Sixes are reliable, supportive, and loving. At their worst, they are self-righteous, meddlesome, and a bit of a martyr.

Life Path Number 7

Sevens have an air of mystery around them. As the scholar of numerology, it’s like they know something you don’t—whether they picked it up through their countless hours of research or from their heightened six sense. Being studious, they often perfect the company of book than the people. They just want to know everything. When they get stressed, Sevens should find comfort in nature.

At their best, Sevens are analytical, spiritual, and wise. At their worst, they are secretive, aloof, and pessimistic.

Life Path Number 8

The CEO of numerology, Eight is a powerful number. If you’re an Eight, you know you’re the boss. That’s because Eight is the same shape as the infinity sign, holding both the highs and lows of life. Eight is a natural authority figure, thanks to their drive and ambition. Unlike One who likes to lead just to lead, Eights seek leadership positions in pursuit of financial gain or power. Eights strive for success and they want you to know about it.

At their best, Eights are visionaries, goal-oriented, and hard workers. At their worst, they are blunt, power-hungry, and workaholics.

Life Path Number 9

Of all the single-digit numbers in numerology, Nine is the most powerful, as they contain the vibrations of all the other numbers in numerology. Nine is considered the humanitarian of numerology, caring deeply about the world. Being idealistic, Nine always seems willing to lend a helping hand or a strong voice to a worthy social cause. They are natural leaders. But unlike One and Eight, they do not seek out leadership positions—it just happens. Nines just want to figure out their place in the world.

At their best, Nines are selfless, compassionate, healers. Whenever they’re at their worst, they are emotionally distant, resentful, and complicated.