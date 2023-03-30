Here’s How To Get Life Is Beautiful Tickets To See The Killers, Kendrick Lamar & Odesza In Downtown Las Vegas

Scroll To See More Images

10 years in the heart of entertainment. If you’re a festival go-er, you must get these Life is Beautiful tickets stat. Founded in 2013, the festival graces Downtown Las Vegas with three days of amazing music, performances and food.

Past lineups of the desert festival include Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys, Green Day, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Gorillaz, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and hundreds more. The fest also hosted art works like Banksy and Shepard Fairey, and has hosted renowned comedians and speakers including Depak Chopra, Bill Nye, Jonathan Van Ness, Latrice Royale and more.

This year three past headliners return with The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza headlining each day of the festival. The Killers headlined the inaugural year of the fest, Lamar in 2015 and Odesza in 2018. “We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life is Beautiful. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the 10 years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” Nyman continued, “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

The 2022 festival saw Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage the Elephant, and Beach House headline. The 2023 festival promises to deliver the most fun experience ever to close out the festival season in Las Vegas.

Where to get Life Is Beautiful Tickets

Where can festival go-ers go get Life is Beautiful tickets? Life is Beautiful Tickets went on sale in March 2023. While you can get them on Ticketmaster they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022 for a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Life Is Beautiful tickets so you don’t miss the iconic DTLV fest and celebrate ten years of fun and community away from the bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Life Is Beautiful” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Life Is Beautiful festival!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Life Is Beautiful“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Life Is Beautiful festival!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Life Is Beautiful “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Life Is Beautiful festival!

When is the Life Is Beautiful festival?

When is the Life Is Beautiful festival? Life Is Beautiful takes place from Friday, September 22, 2023 to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Where does Life Is Beautiful festival take place?

Where does the Life is Beautiful festival take place? Life Is Beautiful takes place in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is the Life is Beautiful lineup?