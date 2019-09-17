The LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Music & Art Festival Is Proof That Summer Never Has To End

The weather might be cooling off in some parts of the US. But in Las Vegas, endless summer is the vibe. The Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival is rapidly approaching and it’s the cherry on top to lead you into fall. In the heart of downtown Sin City–the Life Is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival is a stunning three-day affair of music, arts, comedy and the most important thing of all–delicious food.

An immersive arts experience that takes over 18 Vegas city blocks–the mega talent at this year’s festival includes, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monáe, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Carley Rae Jepsen, and Banks among a slew of others. For those fest-goers who are looking for more comedy then music, Pod Save America, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Desus & Mero will be heating up the stage. In addition to the music and stage acts–foodies will not be disappointed.

In the festival’s seventh year, this is the very first time Life is Beautiful has partnered with a fast-food brand (don’t pretend you don’t live for a good fry). Jack In the Box will be presenting Jack’s Playground with everyone’s absolute favorite influencer–Baddie Winkle. Our beloved Baddie might be busy stealing your man since 1928–but this year she’s going to be at Jack’s Playground presenting menu-item-inspired interactive experiences.

Yes, it’s as good as it sounds. Jack’s Playground will boast a taco see-saws, a bacon slide, cheeseburger trampolines, and curly fry swings! Clearly, it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed about. In addition to the playground, Grandma Baddie will be on hand to chat about Jack In the Box’s new collaboration with Rareform. The brands have teamed up for Jack-inspired accessories made of recycled materials.

If you’re trying to make sure you take a ride on the bacon slide or get a look at the Jack In the Box x Rareform collab then be sure to drop by the activation. It’s open to all festival guests on Friday, Sept 20, 2019, from 3-10 PM PST and September 21 & 22 from 2-10 PM PST.

If you haven’t done so already–grab your tickets–STYLECASTER will be at Jack’s Playground to say hey!