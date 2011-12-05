StyleCaster
Life Imitating Art: Dress Your Way Through Art History

Jessica Rubin
by
We all draw inspiration from what surrounds us, whether it be the city we live in, the people we interact with, or the things we watch on TV. It may seem that bringing high culture into your daily life is a daunting task; who has time to stroll through the echoing corridors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on a daily basis?

But even if you haven’t stepped foot in the Louvre or seen a Van Gogh in person, you can still incorporate the art that has defined modern culture into your wardrobe. Thanks to one of StyleCaster‘s favorite websites, Polyvore, we found tons of great ideas for turning art into a bonafide outfit.

Click through the slideshow above for some of our favorite examples of art translated into wardrobe! Which outfit is your favorite?

Rosie The Riveter

Rouen Cathedral, The Portal in the Sun by Claude Monet

Portrait by Modigliani

Weeping Nude by Munch

Girl With A Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer

Sa Vie en Rose by Picasso

Portrait Fille by Tamara de Lempicka

At the Circus Fernando: Medrano With a Piglet by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh

Young Mother Sewing by Mary Cassatt

