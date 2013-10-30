The 5 Lies Men Tell On Facebook (And How to Spot Them)

Let’s be honest: We all do a little Facebook stalking now and then, especially when it comes to finding out more about a guy. If you don’t, you might be missing out. Why? With Facebook there is a transparency because you can actually see potential partners’ photos, read their interactions, and extract a greater understanding of their their day to day reality.

You can even do a little investigative digging, asking mutual friends about them, analyzing photos, getting a feel for their personality based on how they interact with “friends” on their wall. Well … that’s if they are being honest and truly transparent. The danger with Facebook is that you can also create an identity for the intention of anything from getting a job, a date, or a social life (despite the reality that you sit at home feeling pretty cool about yourself for collecting a slew of “friends”).

Con artists are undoubtedly slinking around Facebook, so here’s where to spot the scammers:

Potential Lie: His Relationship Status

Relationship status can be very deceptive. You can declare yourself as single, in a relationship, engaged, married, in a civil union, in a domestic partnership, in an open relationship, it’s complicated, separated, divorced, widowed—or avoid answering anything at all, the go-to for many guys who are playing the field of the free dating site that is Facebook. Even if his status is “single,” don’t trust it. Maybe he hasn’t “gotten around” to changing his status yet. Do your digging before believing a Facebook relationship status. Check out a few photos. Or, just ask him straight up. If you trust him enough to go out on a date with him, you should be able to ask him the very simple question: “So, what’s your relationship status?” Simple.