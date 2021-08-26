Libra, Your September Horoscope Is All About Your Spiritual Needs

This month, it’s time to tune into your spiritual needs. After all, your Libra September 2021 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity for soulful release and renewal! As the new moon sends magic to your 12th house of spirituality on September 6, you’re encouraged to look within and embrace an introspective new start. Tend to your spiritual needs like never before and you’ll be rewarded by the universe!

You’re approaching a glamorous time in your love life this month. As of September 10, Venus will enter your sensual and stable second house, helping you build a form of love that is grounded and down to earth. It’s a beautiful time for gift-giving, so show your love by handing your lover a present that expresses how you feel. Connect with each other through the five senses by giving each other a massage or lighting a candle you both love!

As Mars enters Libra on September 14, you might start to feel more energized and ambitious than usual. It may even feel like you’re reawakening after a long, lazy slumber. Use this shift to go after your goals and show everyone what a boss you can be! Just remember to tone down the aggressive energy when necessary. Trust me, you’ll make your point loud and clear regardless!

In order to make your dreams happen, you need to be willing to put in the hard work. And when a full moon rises in your sixth house of daily routine on September 20, you may get a better understanding of how you can use your time and energy more wisely. Staying organized and focused on the task at hand will take you far, but so will reserving well-deserved moments for rest and rejuvenation.

Libra season begins on September 22, helping you tap into the fullest extent of your confidence and potential. However, as Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, you may feel some uneasiness in both your love life and your financial state. This could lead to unexpected transformations as you say goodbye to something you used to rely on. Luckily, you’re only creating freedom and space for something new in the process!

Mercury retrograde brings this month to a close as of September 27. This particular retrograde will take place in Libra, which means you may be feeling its confusing effects even more than usual! This retrograde could lead you toward identity issues, forcing you to rethink who you are. Remember—you’re allowed to be as many things as you need to be!