Libra, Your September Horoscope Says To Trust Your Intuition

What are you, psychic or something? Your Libra horoscope for September 2020 is here and your intuition is on fire! The month begins with the sun sending magic to your 12th house of dreams and subconscious, opening your third eye and allowing you to see deeper truths. You may even feel like treating yourself to some solitude, because truth be told, you really are your own best friend! All this spiritual power will take on a whole new meaning when the Virgo new moon takes place on September 17. This will help you release stale, negative energy and go forth unburdened!

However, all that spirituality will turn into practicality on September 2, when the full moon in Pisces lands in your sixth house of work and well-being. You may be realizing that some of your habits are bad habits and it’s time to create a much healthier, more efficient routine. Take action, because each positive decision you make will eventually add up to something big!

You’re preparing for something major, and whatever that is will begin to make itself known when Mercury—planet of communication—activates your first house of the self on September 5. This will help you speak straight from the heart and you’ll want to loudly declare your name for all the world to hear. Shout it from the rooftops, Libra! Your social life will also receive a romantic boost when Venus—your ruling planet—dances into your 11th house of community on September 6. What are you waiting for? Introduce yourself to some new people, because there are so many friends (and maybe something more!) to be made.

Word to the wise: be patient when dealing with others, and when you’re communicating, make sure you listen. Fighter Mars stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which could lead to arguments with the people you love. Rethink your impulses when you’re feeling upset and ask yourself if you’re expressing your frustration in the best, most productive way.