Happy Libra Szn! Your October Horoscope Predicts A Healing Birthday Month

You’re the reason for the season, Libra, because until October 22, the sun will be in Libra! That means your Libra October 2020 horoscope is all about treating yo’self and feeling pride in who you are. It’s your solar return, which means you’re thinking about everything you’ve accomplished in the past year and planning for a great future. When the new moon in Libra takes place on October 16, it will represent a brand-new start. Let go of all the mentalities that have been holding you back and turn the page to a new chapter, because no one knows what’ll happen in the year ahead.

But enough about the future—a full moon in your seventh house of partnerships will shock you into the present on October 1. This full moon will inspire you to strengthen your one-on-one relationships by solving conflicts, spreading love and coming to terms with the people who currently hold a special space in your heart. You may be outgrowing people and welcoming new ones into your life, so trust the process.

This October is also about healing for you, because Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your spiritual 12th house of the subconscious, encouraging soulful connections and making you feel uninterested in meaningless socializing. You may exchange secrets with someone you care about or open your heart in a way you never have before! Allow this to lift a weight off your chest, Libra. And when Venus enters your zodiac sign on October 27, you’ll feel like coming out of your cage and being seen. This is setting you up for a November so romantic, it’ll take your breath away!

You might want to be extra-mindful of your spending habits this month, as Mercury retrogrades in your second house of finances around October 13. Beware of making luxury purchases that may seem like a good idea in the moment, as they could come back to haunt you later! It’s time to rethink what you need vs. what you want. And when Mercury retrogrades on October 27, the intensity of this transit will multiply as it lands in your first house of the self.