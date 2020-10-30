Libra, Your November Horoscope Predicts Financial & Emotional Stability

Cue Gwen Stefani’s “Rich Girl,” because this month, you’ve got luxury and decadence on your mind. The Scorpio sun is in your second house of money and your Libra November 2020 horoscope is about sorting through your finances and thinking of ways to increase your income. When brainiac Mercury enters your second house on November 10, you’ll be in a powerful position to negotiate. Ask for more pay at work or convince a salesperson to give you the discount you know you deserve.

The past few months haven’t been easy for your relationships, and fortunately, that’s about to improve. Aggressive Mars retrograde will finally come to an end on November 13, helping you smooth over any lingering conflicts. As long as you and your partner are both trying and willing to cooperate, you’re already halfway there. You’ll also get a boost of stability when loving Venus—your ruling planet—enters your secure second house of possessions on November 21, reminding you that, at the end of the day, being able to rely on someone is more important than anything. Forge a relationship where you know you’ll always be there for each other!

However, relationships also require you to put in the proper effort, and when a new moon lays down the groundwork in your second house of self-esteem on November 15, it will be a beautiful time to practice positive affirmations and remind yourself that you are worth of love and are enough just as you are. Remember everything you’ve accomplished and overcome already, and let the knowledge of how far you’ve come serve as proof of how much further you’ll go.