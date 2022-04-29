Libra—Your May Horoscope Says Open Your Heart To Intimacy

Scroll To See More Images

This month, you’re learning just how deep your river runs. After all, your Libra May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to dive into your soul and embrace the love you have to give. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel more willing to open your heart to something that scares you. However, you might also feel that it’s necessary to exert your boundaries, because they’ve been infringed upon for far too long.

Either way, you might feel somewhat lost as you take your first steps into the unknown. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in your ninth house of adventure, which could lead you astray no matter how hard you try to stay focused. Luckily, these spontaneous interruptions could also show you some surprisingly profound insight! And as Jupiter enters your seventh house of partnerships on May 10, you may notice things are running smoothly and beautifully between you and those who matter to you. Bring the balance you are so famed for into every interaction, Libra.

You may feel a major shift developing as of May 16, especially surrounding your finances and material belongings. As a lunar eclipse in Scorpio radiates transformation throughout your second house of values, you’re coming to terms with the difference between what you want and what you *need*. Let go of the clutter that only obscures your view!

As of May 20, the sun will enter fellow air sign Gemini, pouring magic into your expansive ninth and encouraging you to reach for the stars! Experience all there is to experience, taste all there is to taste and relish the unexpected pleasures. By the time the month comes to an end, you may even feel ready to take the next step in your relationship with someone as Mars forms a conjunction with Jupiter on May 29. Whether you’re romantically involved or you’re forming a business partnership, the cosmos are blessing your relationships with the mutual satisfaction it deserves.

As the month comes to an end, you may feel wistful about your future and ready to move forward with nothing but an open heart. As a new moon in Gemini on May 30 sends power to your optimistic ninth house, you may like you’re on the precipice of a spiritual awakening. Give into it, because you’re discovering the life that *you* want to live.