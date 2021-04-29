Libra, Your May Horoscope Has The Key To Strengthening Relationships

You’re entering the month of May with an intense and passionate perspective. However, your Libra May 2021 horoscope wants you to loosen up and take note of all the beautiful opportunities surrounding you! After all, as of May 28, both Mercury and Venus will activate your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to be a little more adventurous and free-spirited. You may crave experiences that take you out of this world and leave you feeling untethered.

However, the new moon on May 11 will remind you to take care of more serious personal business. Activating your eighth house of transformation and shared resources, this new moon wants you to divert your energy away from commitments that are draining you and invest your time into something you have more faith in. And you’d better believe that when Jupiter enters your sixth house of daily routine on May 13, you’ll start feeling more productive and enthusiastic about every little activity of the day.

By May 17, your interests may become more compassionate and domestic as the sun forms a trine with Pluto in your fourth house of home and family. Pouring your time into your sacred space and your love into relationships with your closest loved ones will provide you with such a worthwhile return on your investment. And by May 19, your love life and your social life will receive some gently nourishing, stimulating vibrations as Venus forms a trine with Saturn in your creative and romantic fifth house. Spice things up and watch how it strengthens your relationships!

You may start to embark on more adventures once Gemini season begins on May 20. However, by May 26, a blood moon/lunar eclipse will crash into your third house of communication. You may discover things that leave you feeling shaken and uncomfortable. A conversation in which someone divulges information that changes everything might be had. Think carefully about what you say, Libra!

The month ends with Mercury stationing retrograde on May 29. This retrograde may take you to some strange places and reveal how spontaneous and unpredictable your instincts truly are. You may feel lost throughout the process, but sometimes, you need to get lost before you can be truly found. Embrace it.