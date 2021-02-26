Libra, Your March Horoscope Says To Leave Your Comfort Zone Behind

This month, you’ve got a free spirit, Libra. After all, Mars is entering your spontaneous ninth house on March 3, tapping into your desire for excitement beyond the confines of you reality. What you’re craving is deeper meaning from your experiences, so use this untethered energy to indulge in a sense of adventure and open your heart to opportunities that feel new to you. Your Libra March 2021 horoscope is here and there’s nothing to fear!

However, practical thinking is a must when the new moon takes place on March 13. Activating your sixth house of work and health, this new moon is encouraging you to rethink your rituals and routines on a day-to-day basis. Work on creating habits that bring out the best in you! As Venus and Neptune join in your sixth house of service on March 13, the best way to show your love is to help make each other’s lives easier. Selfless acts will go a long way! And when Mercury enters your productive sixth house on March 15, your ability to plan for the future and stick to your responsibilities will only gain more strength.

Your social life (and your love life) will take on a whole new level once Aries season begins on March 20. This season will inspire you to strengthen your relationships by spending more one-on-one time together. And when Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships on March 21, your relationships will take on a deeper significance. In fact, if you’re single, you might be thinking about making things official with someone you love or putting more effort into opening your heart toward that special someone.

Your creative instincts are inspiring you to go beyond your comfort zone as the month comes to a close. On March 21, Mars will form a trine with Saturn, encouraging you to rediscover your belief in and commitment to your artistic abilities. But when Mercury squares off with Mars on March 23, your desire to embrace life as it comes might interfere with your need to stick to the plan. Find a middle ground! Especially on March 28, when the Full Moon in Libra rises throughout the zodiac. This full moon will bring revelations about who you are and who you’re becoming, so stay tuned for what comes next!