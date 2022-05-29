Libra, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Broaden Your Horizons

You’ve been dealing with some heavy emotions as of late, but your Libra June 2022 horoscope shows that things are about to start making a whole lot more sense! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving Mercury a second look at your eighth house of karmic debts. It’s time to rethink where you draw the line in the sand, because enough is enough; you deserve to be set free from what’s weighing you down.

However, as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your intimate eighth house on June 11, you may find that something is coming to an end. This ending may feel shocking and unexpected, but it’s also the beginning of something beautiful or new. You might be letting go of something just as quickly as you’re becoming invested in something else. And as Mercury dives into your expansive ninth house as of June 13, you’re getting ready to spread your wings and leave behind your attachments in favor of something far more liberating.

As a full moon in Sagittarius brings clarity to your third house of communication on June 14, you may stumble across information that changes your perspective of something. You might even find that a conversation leads to a mind-blowing breakthrough. Don’t be afraid of speaking your mind!

If you’re not willing to take a risk, the universe might just do it for you once summer starts on June 21. This is also when the sun will activate your 10th house of career and public image, encouraging you to go for the goal! If you want something, you can conquer it, and this motivating boost will remind you that you can build an empire as long as you want to. And as Venus enters your adventure-seeking ninth house as of June 22, you may find yourself craving a love that challenges your comfort zone and takes you to new heights. You may even find yourself falling for someone over summer vacay!

In fact, when the sun squares off with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on June 28, you may find that a friend or colleague is turning out to be your professional lucky charm. Someone may even be your referral for a fantastic gig! And as a new moon in Cancer lights a match in your ambitious 10th house, it’s go big or go home! The harder you’re willing to work, the greater the rewards will be.