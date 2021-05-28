Libra, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Go With The Flow This Summer

If you’ve got a summer vacation scheduled this month, there’s a chance it may not go according to plan. After all, your Libra June 2021 horoscope begins with Mercury retrograding through your ninth house of expansion and adventure. This may leave you feeling lost and out of place, but it’ll also take you on a beautiful and spontaneous journey that you could’ve never planned for yourself. Let Mercury take the wheel and show you something different!

As Venus activates your 10th house of career, you’re craving glamour, accolades and a profession that allows you to shine! However, as Mars opposes Pluto on June 5, you may come to find that there are still plenty of things holding you back in your personal life. In order for you to succeed, remember that you need to put yourself in a position to receive success. Luckily, on June 10, the cosmos are showing you a new perspective and taking you away from all the drama as a solar eclipse sends electricity to your open-minded ninth house. Set aside your judgment and accept what the universe is offering you!

You may feel totally motivated to enlist the help of your friends and colleagues as Mars enters your social 11th house on June 11. Imagine what you could accomplish if you team up with individuals who inspire you. However, by June 14, you may feel torn between your desires to fulfill your personal artistic goals and your responsibility to the people who are relying on you. Something has to give, Libra, so don’t be afraid to make a firm decision.

You may continue to develop a deeper level of drive and ambition by June 20, as Cancer season activates your professional 10th house. In fact, by June 21, Venus will trine Neptune, inspiring you to invite more philanthropy and generosity into your goals. Extending a helping hand will always put out good karma! And as Mercury stations direct in your philosophical ninth house on June 22, you’ll start to gain a better understanding of what your purpose truly is.

As a full moon radiates magic through your fourth house of home and family on June 24, it may inspire you to return to your roots and create a safer and more sacred place to call your own. Don’t underestimate the power the feeling of “home” can bring you.