Libra, Your July Horoscope Is All About Chasing Success

Sorry, Libra, but you may not feel particularly excited about your romantic prospects as your Libra July 2021 horoscope begins. As Venus—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Saturn on July 6, you may struggle to find that “spark” that you’re yearning for in a relationship. However, you shouldn’t lose hope just yet, because there is still so much to come this month.

TBH, you may be so focused on securing the bag that love just isn’t on your mind! In fact, as the new moon sends electricity to your 10th house of career on July 9, you may be investing your energy into new endeavors and finding the courage to work toward your ambitions without hesitation. You deserve the success you desire, but first, you need to be willing to step outside your comfort zone!

Luckily, you’ll have the energy to work harder by the time Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter on July 12. This will put you in the perfect mindset to grind, stay productive and put in those hours. Accomplishments don’t happen overnight, but they need to start somewhere! And as the sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 15, you may feel inspired to infuse your work with charity and selflessness. Lending a helping hand at work could be what sets you apart from others.

You may be craving some alone time once Venus enters your spiritual 12th house on July 21. This could leave you closing the shutters, but you’re still prioritizing relationships that don’t rely on flash and publicity in order to thrive. However, once the sun enters your innovative 11th house on July 21, you may start tapping into your abilities as a visionary. Who’s afraid of a little revolution? Break through the traditions that have long held you back and start creating your own!

In fact, when the full moon blasts through your creative fifth house on July 23, you may find that in order to unleash your inner artist, you need to be willing to cause a stir. Don’t be afraid to make a little mess, Libra!

The month comes to an end with Jupiter retrograding back into your romantic fifth house on July 28, inspiring you to connect more deeply with your ability to let loose and have fun. Let your penchant for playtime rule the remainder of your summer!