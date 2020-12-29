Libra, Your January 2021 Horoscope Is About Learning To Let Go

Your intuitive senses are tingling this month, Libra! Not only are you feeling ready to dominate the world when passionate Mars enters your eighth house of rebirth on January 6, but you’re also feeling spiritually connected while you do it. Prepare to feel both intensely psychic and extremely powerful. Allow your Libra January 2021 horoscope to explain further!

You’re continuing to tap into your imagination and your psyche by January 8, when mental Mercury will activate your artistic fifth house, infusing your perspective with color, music and wonder. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel more creative during this time. And when romantic Venus enters your cozy fourth house on January 3, it will bring you in touch with your empathy and compassion, reminding you of the kind of love your heart really needs.

You’re digging even deeper into your heart come January 13, when the new moon will surge through your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to redesign your living space, spend time with close loved ones and nurture the most sensitive parts of your life. However, you might experience difficulty when attempting to improve your life, as old patterns resurface and former attachments drag you back into the past. You’re learning how to let go, Libra. It’s a process!

Fortunately, it all becomes way more fun once Aquarius season begins on January 19. Activating your fifth house of creativity and pleasure, you’re spending the month discovering what makes you smile and learning to create that happy feeling all on your own, just by expressing yourself. Expect creative endeavors to leave you feeling fully transformed. This is also when intimacy and commitment may be a subject of great importance to you, as your heart takes you down unexpected roads.

The month will end with all your wishes coming true (or, at the very least, a better understanding of what your wishes are). On January 29, the full moon will rush through your 11th house of hopes and dreams, realigning your vision. However, the drama is just beginning, because on January 30, Mercury will station retrograde in your romantic fifth house, which could potentially reignite your feelings for an old flame. Take everything into consideration before making your next move, Libra!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Relaxing Coloring Book

Treat yourself to a calming creative pursuit with this Libra-focused coloring book.