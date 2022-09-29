Is a Libra in Love With You? How to Attract a Libra & Signs They May Be Falling For You

Scroll To See More Images

Are the wedding bells already ringing? When you fall for a Venus-ruled Libra, you may have immediate visions of commitment, marriage and more dancing before your eyes. After all, it is nearly impossible to resist this zodiac sign! Although you might be smitten, how do you know for sure if a Libra is in love with you, too?

Who is Libra? Ruled by Venus—planet of love, beauty and friendship—Libra is the cardinal air sign who is unafraid of pioneering relationships and commitments. Like a mirror, Libra will often instinctively match the other. This also applies to someone if their sun, moon, rising sign, Mercury sign or Venus sign is in Libra. Since Libra is a die-hard romantic, this means they’re made for seeking companionship and they’ll always be able to attract a mate. However, whether that mate will match their high set of standards is another story!

“Libras are the archetypal romantics of the zodiac, and their search for partnership drives their every move,” says Desiree Roby Antila, professional astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love. Antila refers to Libra as “an iron fist in a velvet glove” due to Libra’s amicable yet assertive approach.

Known as a mediator, Libra strives for balance by being a peaceful, inoffensive individual that is incredibly relatable. But Libra does expect these efforts to be reciprocated. “Don’t forget that Libra expects to get as good as it gives. Not because they are selfish, but because it’s what’s fair,” remarks Kasandra Martinez, astrologer & founder of Cosmic Kat.

How To Attract a Libra

Most people can’t help but feel attracted to a Libra, but getting a Libra to *actually* like you back might take some more effort! Libra tends to fall easily, but these crushes are shockingly shallow. Although romantic, Libra does not stay in love with just anyone.

“It is hard to know where the line is with Libra because they will not tell you—they do not even know themselves. It needs to feel right and natural, not forced, and full of work”, muses Antila. While Antila recommends keeping some of your initial interest at bay, Martinez suggests approaching Libra as a level-headed, open-minded individual.

What Does Libra Need in Love?

When a Libra falls head over heels for someone, they will prioritize their peace first. Ideally, Libra does not like to disrupt the gentle flow of their life, so their partner must be in harmony.

“Libra’s avoid conflict in a relationship like the plague. It’s not so much that they hate arguing—let’s be real, no one loves arguing both sides of a debate like a Libra. It’s just that [Libra] can’t deal with the hurt feelings and dramatics,” advises Martinez. Objective mediation will maintain some of the desired peace in your relationship with Libra.

How To Keep a Libra

How do you keep this hesitant yet alluring zodiac sign? Yes, Libra *loves* the idea of love and commitment! However, Libra can be just as easily swayed out of a relationship as they are into one. The best way to keep Libra is by matching their efforts. Libra constantly ensures that their partner feels comforted, loved, and seen. If you want to show Libra that you care just as much about them as they do to you, then reciprocate their words of affirmation, physical touches, caring gestures, and more!

Signs a Libra Is in Love With You

You will know whether you’ve won a Libra’s heart if they show real signs that they feel strongly towards you. Libra can be a notoriously indecisive zodiac sign, however, Libra will not wait for a second longer if you are the one.

“Libras always weigh their decisions for a long time, so if you happen to be chosen, [then] you should feel quite flattered,” advises Antila. Likewise, Martinez notes that Libra only spends a lot of time with someone that they love. “Libra’s often have a lot of friends and social obligations so if you constantly make it to the top of their priority list—they’re interested!” declares Martinez. You can guarantee that Libra only has eyes for you if Libra is putting you first time and time again!

What Zodiac Signs Are Compatible With Libra?

Air signs are arguably the best matches! If a Libra chooses another Libra, then this pairing will be very fond of using “we”. After all, they’ll probably feel inseparable from you, wanting everything with their special someone at their side. However, you should watch out for codependency. Luckily, Aquarius can introduce independence and friendship in a romantic relationship. However, Libra will require a little more affection, which might be challenging given that Aquarius can be somewhat detached. If Libra is looking for someone to be in constant contact with, Gemini is the sign to be with! But Gemini and Libra will need to work on any potential commitment issues since Libra can be indecisive and Gemini can be fickle.

Fire signs will rev up the passion! Opposites attract when Libra gets together with Aries. “Both signs initially get swept up in the fantasy of the other. [But] the fantasy ends when Libra finds themself on the wrong side of Aries temper, and Aries realizes the chase is as exciting as this relationship is going to get,” warns Martinez. Leo is another great option! Leo’s audacious confidence would attract Libra like a moth to a flame. “When they join forces, Leo and Libra can achieve almost anything from a successful love affair [to] marriage,” raves Antila. But if Libra needs a more spontaneous match, then Sagittarius is it! Sagittarius’s adventurous spirit can go far and wide, so Libra will need to DTR before Sagittarius explores new options.

Usually, earth signs are not easy matches for Libra. Capricorn and Libra can be a power couple since Capricorn is ready to build a life with Libra. Unfortunately, Capricorn’s overly serious nature might be off-putting. Fortunately, Taurus could be an excellent match! Both Taurus and Libra desire commitment, however, Taurus might be more initially dedicated whereas Libra might need more time to mull it over. Virgo is another strong contender. Libra can offer Virgo mindful intellect while Virgo actively works on their relationship. “However, Virgo must put the effort in to tell their Libra what they need and work on getting comfortable with using a direct approach, even though it is not their preferred method,” cautions Antila.

“ Although Libra may fall for anyone, air and fire signs are unforgettable matches while earth and water signs might need more work than anticipated. ”

Water signs might be challenging partners. Yet Martinez is an optimist when it comes to Cancer and Libra. According to Martinez, “Cancer creates a safe space for Libra to open up and Libra helps Cancer see that true love is real.” Meanwhile, Scorpio might be a risk worth taking if Libra is ready for intense sensual and psychological intimacy. But Libra and Scorpio may run into difficulties if they cannot find the balance to avoid entanglements. Finally, Pisces might be a rather ideal match since this fantastical sign can give Libra a fairytale love! But establishing boundaries is necessary with Pisces.

If you’re lucky enough to love and be loved by a Libra, then you can count on having a fair, beautiful and harmonious relationship with them!