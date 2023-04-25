Libra—Your May Horoscope Says Mercury Retrograde Is Spilling the Beans & Divulging Secrets

Scroll To See More Images

Your Libra horoscope for May 2023 is full of depth, intensity and lots of powerful shifts. But all’s well that ends well, and thankfully, things wrap up on a galvanizing note!

It’s Taurus season, so you’ll start the month with the sun shining its spotlight directly into your shadowy and secretive eighth house. With Mercury also retrograding here through May 14, you might find that long-buried secrets are finally being acknowledged and resentments are begging to be released. Quit being avoidant and clean those skeletons out of the closet! Perhaps it’ll be easier after weathering the lunar eclipse on May 5, which puts you face-to-face with your personal value system. This chaotic lunation could prompt a sudden change of heart or shift in your resources. Staying true to yourself and remembering your worth is key—especially when things feel unsettled and unpredictable.

A couple days later, romantic Venus—your ruling planet—enters your career sector, sweetening up your public image and bringing harmony to your working relationships. With motivated Mars here for the next two weeks too, this is a fabulous time to pursue professional goals and perhaps even put yourself out there for a promotion. Your Libran charms are on full display!

All the deep feelings you’ve been dealing with this month will peak in mid-May, so get ready to plunge beneath the surface of your relationships, desires and emotions. Expansive Jupiter dives into your transformational eighth house on May 16, kicking off a year-long exploration of your shadow side. The new moon in Taurus on May 19 is the perfect time to get real with yourself and turn over a new leaf of self-honesty. Your heart is craving raw unfiltered truth, and the new moon will help you connect with that in a more authentic way.

Whew, that’s heavy stuff—but once the sun enters fellow air sign Gemini, it’s officially time to get out of your head and start being your spicy, social self! The fun and flirty vibes of Gemini season inspire you to say yes to adventure, take risks and expand your horizons, Libra—so shake off the emotional heaviness of the past weeks by seeking out some new experiences and pushing beyond your comfort zone. Lead with curiosity and be excited about all that lies ahead!