Libra—Your March Horoscope Says Good Fortune Is Coming, So Embrace It With Open Arms

The scales are tipping in your favor, Libra! Your Libra horoscope for March 2023 foretells a month of good finances and a search for true love. Trust that good things are coming your way, because you’ve more than earned it!

Right off the bat, Venus—your ruling planet—dances with the benefactor planet, Jupiter, granting you good luck and good vibes. This is the time to go out and meet people because you never know what opportunities may arise. You may find out about a great investment or receive an unexpected gift. Plus, as your confidence soars, you will notice others noticing you. Jupiter and Venus love love so a new romance may just be in your future.

Just in time too because on March 17, Venus smiles on Saturn, increasing your need for serious, true love. If you’re in a relationship, your partner’s happiness will be on your mind as you work to show your commitment and devotion. If you’re single, a new beau may appear. You’re able to be sensible and rational while pursuing this new relationship, taking a Saturnian approach even while craving love. Not to mention, this is a great aspect for reaching financial goals like saving or paying off debts. As Venus enters your eighth house of intimacy and inheritance, your sex-life and your relationships intensify as well as your desire for deep connection. You are ready to work at your relationships like it’s your job. Not to mention, a financial boost may just come your way as well.

Around the same time, flirtatious Venus and obsessive Pluto face off in a challenging aspect, creating some power imbalances and control issues in your love life. Jealousy could be a factor on either your part or your partner’s, at the root of which is insecurity. If your relationship is healthy, you can work through these struggles and your dynamic will improve as a result of this transformative aspect. If not, it could be a dramatic breakup. Trust that, whatever changes take place, you will ultimately come out of it for the better.

With Aries season beginning on March 20, the Sun will find its way into your seventh house of relationships, emphasizing your desire to grow through your partnerships. You can finally recognize your potential in a relationship and really see what great qualities you bring to the table. Honor yourself, Libra, and welcome true, balanced love into your life!