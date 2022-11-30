Libra—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Breaking the Rules & Making History in the Process

Scroll To See More Images

Your brain is bursting with brilliant and your Libra horoscope for December 2022 wants you to take full advantage of it. Your intelligence is on fire lately, thanks to the fact that the Sagittarius sun has been powering up your third house of communication and informational exchanges. You’re learning not only how to speak your mind with conviction, but ask questions that matter.

However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking on December 1, you may find yourself trying to rationalize certain details that contradict your narrative. If you want to believe one thing, but the facts reflect something else, it may be time to identify where the truth no longer matches up with the promises. Actions speak louder than words, and if you’re trying to make sense of a confusing pattern, allow the full moon in Gemini on December 7 to bring you the answers you’ve been searching for. Sometimes, the only way to reach the next level is to break the rules and redefine what’s possible. After all, well-behaved zodiac signs rarely make history!

If you’re afraid of being alienated for being disrupting the social harmony, don’t be. As Jupiter—planet of adventure and expansion—enters your seventh house of partnerships on December 20, you’re having a ton of luck finding allies, supporters and genuinely awesome new friends. And if you’re currently in love, there’s a good chance this transit could lead to some major relationship developments.

Capricorn season begins on December 21, unlocking the fullest potential of your fourth house of home and family. It’s time to reconnect with your roots; to nourish yourself from the ground-up. Spend time with people who know you on the most foundational level. As the sun immediately squares off with Jupiter in Aries, you may find that your relatives and family members have better connections than you think. Your aunt or distant cousin may be the one who introduces you to just the right person!

A new moon in Capricorn on December 23 signifies the beginning stages of a new family dynamic. You’re learning the do’s and don’ts of establishing love, respect and harmony with closest loved ones, especially if you happen to share an abode. And the more energy you pour into your relationship now, the stronger it will become down the line.

However, Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This means you’re starting 2023 off by sorting through drama with relatives and reorganizing the clutter that’s been clouding your energy space.