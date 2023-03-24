Libra—Your April Horoscope Says Your Love Life Is About to Become Way More Intoxicating

Scroll To See More Images

Your Libra horoscope for April 2023 wants you to expand your horizons and take some chances. Things may feel uncertain right now, but that’s only because you’re preparing for something big down the line.

Ready to get some of your mojo back? Mars—planet of action and drive—is pushing through your tenth house of career, stimulating your ambition. You want to be noticed for your accomplishments, more than ever before. Lucky for you, right at the beginning of the month, responsible Saturn smiles on to Mars, granting you persistence and tenacity to take on even the hardest of tasks with perfection. These planets will have you focused and determined to succeed. Even your personal life can benefit from this boost of dedication and dependability in you. It’s easy to apply yourself right now, so get to work!

April 6 will also bless you with a powerful Full “Pink” Moon in Libra, firing up your first house of the self with deeper emotional wisdom. Prepare to see yourself in a new light, especially if game-changing information is being brought to your attention. A Full Moon always shines a light on something that you were previously unaware of, so prepare for a cosmic revelation that could alter your whole sense of self.

On April 11, lovely and sociable Venus—your planetary ruler—will move into your ninth house of travel and wisdom. You are seeking the new, both physically and mentally. You want to be exposed to new ways of life, new cultures, new philosophies and people that express those things will be more attractive to you now than ever. This is the time to go on a trip or join a club, spend time with people who are different from you. Not only will you enjoy it, you may gain some real insights into the world that you hadn’t considered before.

Around the same time, powerful Pluto smiles on to Venus from your seventh house of partnerships. Love is intoxicating with this energy. It’s almost an obsession. Passion and deep love are coursing through you and you find it’s easy to be there for your partner. People are magnetically drawn to you and any new relationships formed under this influence will definitely be intense.

At the end of the month, April 28, Mars and the planet of eccentricity—Uranus—form a favorable aspect with each other. This is a great time to get started on things. Use the extra motivation and innovation to make changes in your life you have been putting off. Starting is always the most difficult part, but Mars and Uranus will fuel you to take that first step. Maybe it’s just finally building that shelf you’ve talked about. Or it could be something bigger like a new career venture or a new relationship. Trust your intuition and take a step towards your happiness, Libra!