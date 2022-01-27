Libra, Your February Horoscope Wants You To Find Happiness

Let go of all your worries, Libra, because your Libra February 2022 horoscope is all about embracing the present moment! On February 1, a new moon will rise in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, inspiring you to reconnect with the purest expression of your joy. What truly makes you happy, Libra? Grab onto it and refuse to let go! However, as the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize that something’s holding you back from truly embracing the beauty. Give yourself permission to have fun—especially if you’re learning how to have fun in a much more meaningful way.

Once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on February 3, you may feel a deeper sense of emotional security. As Mercury begins moving forward through your fourth house of domestic bliss, you’ll be encouraged to spread a little TLC throughout your personal space! But as Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, you may discover a deeper truth that enlightens your understanding of love, trust and family. It may be time to patiently turn a dysfunctional dynamic into a far more harmonious one.

By February 16, you’ll realize that there’s much more to life than what you’re familiar with! As a full moon in Leo rises through your social and extraverted 11th house, it will shine a light on how you navigate your community. Strengthen your network, because you might be pleasantly surprised by what you can accomplish with teamwork. And as Venus and Mars form a conjunction, you might feel equally as inspired by the idea of going home and marveling at the place you call your own. Building the home of your dreams is hard work, so enjoy it!

Pisces season will begin on February 18 and increase your impulse to stay on track. This is when the sun will enter your productive and nurturing sixth house, encouraging you to level up your self-care regimens. Your body is a temple, so treat it with respect! As the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a trine with the North Node on February 28, you’re ending the month on an incredibly healing note. Take advantage of what’s within your control and don’t waste time obsessing over what isn’t!