Libra, Your December Horoscope Predicts Familial Misunderstandings

You’re learning so much this month, Libra! Your Libra December 2021 horoscope begins with an opportunity to speak your mind, collect data and uncover so many answers. As a solar eclipse surges through your third house of communication on December 4, you’re approaching a chapter of your life that will be marked by deeper and more meaningful conversations.

Once Mars enters your loquacious third house on December 13, you’ll likely feel motivated to engage with others, study the details and form intelligent opinions. Just be aware of an increased tendency to talk over others; you’ll miss out on all there is to lean if you can’t take the time to listen! All of the new information you’re gathering may seem useless and unrelated at first, but once the full moon takes place on December 18, it will start to make much more sense. This full moon will rise in your expansive ninth house, helping you take a step back and see the big picture!

You may be feeling more intellectual than emotional, but that will all change come December 19. This is when Venus will station retrograde in your fourth house of roots and relatives, which may bring up unresolved issues that hit close to home. Misunderstandings between you and your family may be brought to the table, forcing everyone to recognize the frustration that’s been caused. However, getting to the bottom of these conflicts could bring you all much closer, and once Capricorn season begins on December 21, you’ll be encouraged to build a stronger home—one that can withstand these emotional storms.

The intensity surrounding your personal life may come to a head by December 25. As Venus retrograde joins forces with Pluto, it will add even more intensity to the situation, prompting you to do something drastic to solve your problems. Be cognizant of your intentions, because too much negativity might just make things worse.

Along the way, remember to take things once step at a time! As Jupiter enters your sixth house of service on December 28, you will start to feel much more gratified by selfless and generous acts. Let this transit show you that you can make the world a better place just by lending a helping hand.