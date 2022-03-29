Libra, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Follow Your Heart

Scroll To See More Images

As this month begins, you’re embracing a whole new understanding of how a relationship works. After all, your Libra Aries 2022 horoscope starts with a new moon in Aries on April 1, jumping right into relationship-building. This new moon will start a fire in your seventh house of partnerships, urging you to embrace passion and closeness. However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, old wounds and past hurt may come back to haunt you. Let the affection you receive show you how to trust in love again!

Inspiration is not always a feeling, but a commitment you make. As the Mars-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius brings the fireworks down to a simmer as of April 4, you may feel like the spark has been dwindling and fading. If your creative juices are running on empty and your heart feels bored, don’t lose sight of your vision. After all, you’re tapping into your ability to bring resiliency to your artistry!

In fact, as Jupiter joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on April 12, you’re tapping into your ability to change the world one step at time. Create a routine that works for you, lend a helping hand to those who need it and remember—there’s more than enough love to go around! As a full moon in Libra dawns on April 16, you’re embracing a full-blown revelation about who you are and how far you’ve come.

Although some uncomfortable emotions will arise, beautiful feelings will pop up too; feelings that remind you of how good it feels to be *you*.

By April 27, you may discover a whole new way to show someone that you care. As Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces in your giving sixth house, you’re recognizing how you can help make other people’s lives easier and more seamless. Show up for those when you can and the universe will reward you!

However, as the month comes to a close, you may be tackling some heavy emotions. A solar eclipse in Taurus will smolder in your eighth house of transformation on April 30, bringing your demons to the surface and forcing you to reckon with how you *truly* feel. Harness your darkness rather than continue hiding from it, because it’s where your power begins!