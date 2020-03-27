If You’re A Libra, Here’s How The Full Moon Will Affect Your April Horoscope

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Libra horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Libra.

This month brings a mix of good news and bad, so let’s start off with the bad and then finish strong, shall we? Unfortunately, the full moon in Libra on the 7th will pose some challenges for you, many of them connected with the society’s current health and sickness concerns. Additionally, this full moon can increase tension and reactionary movement from people with opposing viewpoints. So right now, perhaps it’s not the best time to discuss politics with anyone you aren’t looking to fight with—and if you still want to, at least understand that your actions right now will have bigger long-term consequences than you realize.

Now, for the good news: Jupiter and Pluto will give a mini-jumpstart to your focus and drive on the 4th, giving you some Capricorn-esque ambition to help you be more decisive. In combination with your already diplomatic nature, this means that you will be highly sought after this month, and many will turn to you to ask for your advice and counsel.

Don’t forget to take a moment to focus on yourself this month, Libra—even if it’s something as simple as pampering yourself with a sheet mask sesh. Remember: the challenges you will face this month are ones that you can handle with dignity and grace. Trust that you are capable.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.