Libra—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Raise Your Standards in Love & Upgrade Your Life

Your Libra 2023 horoscope says this may not be the easiest year, but sticking with it will yield beautiful results. After all, Mars retrograde in Gemini will come to an end on January 12, stationing direct in your expansive and open-minded ninth house. If you’ve been missing the forest for the trees, it’s time to start working toward the big picture. And when Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 4—stationing direct in your fourth house of home and family—you’ll begin to regain a deeper sense of comfort and emotional belonging.

2023 will be a year of many challenges, but also opportunities for major success. If you’re a Libra or Libra rising, you’ll feel the pressure to cultivate a healthy and productive routine over the course of the next two years, as Saturn in Pisces will activate your sixth house of day-to-day activities as of March 7. By March 23, an even more significant planetary transition will unfold as Pluto enters Aquarius, where it will reform your fifth house of love and self-expression over the course of the next 20 years. You’re entering a period of your life that’s marked by prolific creation and intense artistic output. Your next masterpiece is in the works! March 23 is also when Mars will enter Cancer, activating your ambitious 10th house. Make no mistake—you’re capable of pulling off some impossible feats this year.

You may be entering a whole new chapter of your life as a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries launches a rocket through your seventh house of partnerships. While you may be saying goodbye to one person, you’re also creating space for someone else to enter your life. And if you’re already in a relationship, this may lead to even bigger commitments.

In fact, once Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, you may be called to let down your guard and allow yourself to be vulnerable. As Jupiter spends the remainder of the year expanding your intimate eighth house, 2023 will be a year of deepening the love you’re willing to share, but also strengthening your boundaries you’re ready to erect. As Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, you may find yourself all wrapped up in an intoxicating love affair. Just remember to protect your peace (and your heart). When the North Node of Destiny enters Aries on July 17, it will point you toward healthier and more stable relationships. Overcome your instinct to get attached in or become avoidant when emotion strikes.

When Venus—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your 11th house of networking from July 22 to September 9, your attitude toward certain organizations and social groups may begin changing, especially if you’ve been surrounding yourself with less-than-inspiring people. 2023 is the year you raise your standards in love and in friendship, Libra.

When a new-moon-solar eclipse in Libra kickstarts a whole new chapter on October 14, you may find yourself entering a phase of life that’s markedly different from the one you were in before. You’re growing up, babe. By the time 2024 starts, you’ll have a whole new understanding of how to have fun and how you should express yourself as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on January 1, 2024.