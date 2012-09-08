Liberty Ross Walked in Alexander Wang’s Show

Well, this is absolutely amazing. If we weren’t already excited enough about Alexander Wang‘s Spring 2013 show today at New York Fashion Week, this piece of news really takes it to another level.

Liberty Ross, the stunning yet scorned wife of Kristen Stewart‘s fling Rupert Sanders, is walking in the Wang show. As you can see in this backstage snap of her getting her hair and makeup done, she looks amazing.

We’re waiting eagerly to see what she struts down the runway in, and we’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: Here’s a gallery of the top looks from Wang’s show, including Ross’s catwalk moment. Stunning.