First Look: Peep The Liberty London x Dr. Martens 2012 Collection

We told you the other week that Dr. Martens will be getting the Liberty London treatment for an upcoming collaboration between the two iconic British brands. Now, images of the full collection (called “Wild Nature”) have been released, and we couldn’t be happier to rock the floral trend for this spring season (…and into the summer season also).

Shoe styles available for the collection will include, ” 8-hole and 3-hole Dr Martens boots and shoes as well as the recently introduced Kensington and desert boot styles, offering a lightweight option for the warmer months,” according to the Liberty London website. In addition to the floral footwear, the collection will also include leather Cambridge-style satchels, available in a small and large size.

The collection will be available starting May 1st, exclusively through Liberty London at their flagship department store as well as online through their website (don’t worry–they offer international shipping).

With two of our favorite heritage brands joining forces to create the perfect capsule collection (which offers up men’s, women’s and unisex styles, too!), we’re falling head over heels for all these great springtime-worthy pieces!

Click through the slideshow above to see all the styles from the Liberty London x Dr. Martens capsule collection.