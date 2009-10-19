Liberation Bracelet Made In Los Angeles

Object Of Desire

Liberation Bracelet, $29, at hautebetts.com.

Reason #1

This bracelet is handmade in L.A. by designer Heather Betts. Each bracelet is one-of-a-kind, and made with special attention to detail and quality.

Reason #2

Upon purchasing this unique bracelet, 35 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Young Survival Coalition, which strives to support young women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Reason #3

Stacking bracelets is becoming more popular than ever and this is the perfect piece to add to your collection.