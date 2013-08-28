Liberace’s Legendary Las Vegas Mansion Sold For Only $500,000

Liberace was once the toast of the town. After all, during the mid-twentieth century, he was one of the highest paid entertainers in the world—and he clearly took that to heart, spending millions on a lavish lifestyle that included countless diamonds and fur coats and a mansion off of the Las Vegas strip. However, like many big spenders, his fall from grace was a rough one.Today, it was reported that his home—which went on sale in June—sold for just $500,000, which is a staggeringly low figure given the amount of money put into it, not to mention historical value. Back in 2006, the two bedroom, ten bathroom home (yes, really) was sold for over $3 million, so this is certainly a loss. However, people are quick to note that the condition of the estate is less than desirable, and the comps in the neighborhood are around $100,000, so it would have been difficult to unload the property for much more than that.
In its glory days, the home included a dead-on reproduction of the Sistine Chapel on his bedroom ceiling, which cost a cool $1.6 million, not to mention a massive portrait of Liberace himself located by the jacuzzi—naturally. He also flew in a spiral staircase from France, and had enough chandeliers to make Brooke Astor’s townhouse look like a Motel 6.
This wasn’t Liberace’s only home. He reportedly owned many other properties in California, before he passed away from AIDS in 1987 at a glamorous Palm Springs mansion that he bought in 1966.
The current buyer of the home is apparently a huge Liberace fan, and plans to restore the house. Hey, good luck with that. It will probably cost a lot more than $1.6 million for someone to redo Michaelangelo’s painting of the Sistine Chapel these days.
What do you think? Is this shocking since it’s such an iconic property—or just a reflection of the housing market in suburban Nevada?