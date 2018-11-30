Liam Payne Left a Flirty Comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Thirst Trap

Liam Payne and Kourtney Kardashian both weathered two of 2018’s most devastating breakups. In July, Payne ended his three-year relationship with his girlfriend and baby mama, Cheryl, while Kourtney broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in August. Now, that the two are single, fans are starting to ship them together, especially after Payne’s recent thirst comment on Kourtney’s Instagram.

On Thursday, Kourtney took to her Instagram to post a few behind-the-scenes shots from her GQ Mexico photoshoot. The pictures featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in black, lacy lingerie, with most of her body showing. The pictures epitomized the fire emoji, and, apparently, Payne thought so too after he left on Kourtney’s Instagram expressing his wonder (and thirst). The comment? A simple, “WOW.”

Of course, given the couple’s age difference (Payne is 25, while Kourtney is 39), it didn’t take long for fans to ship them together—especially since both of them just got out of relationships with significant age differences. Cheryl was 10 years older than Payne, while Bendjima was 14 years younger than Kourtney. “The next Cheryl,” one fan commented. Another added, “Of course you have a thing for older women.”

Will Kourtney and Payne actually be a thing? We’re not sure, but from the looks of it, the former One Direction member likes what he sees, and we totally approve of this couple. Only time will tell if this Instagram comment will lead to something more.