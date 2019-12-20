Liam Payne Had a Surprising Response to Harry Styles’ Shade at Zayn Malik on ‘SNL’

All for the LOLs. Liam Payne responded to Harry Styles’ shade toward Zayn Malik on Saturday Night Live, and he’s with Harry on this one. ICYMI, Harry, 25, was SNL‘s host and musical guest on Nov. 16. In his monologue, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer threw some shade at his former bandmate, 26, as he listed the members of One Direction. “I’m not in a boy band anymore. I’m in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction.” he said. “I love those guys. Niall, Liam, Louis…and, uh, Ringo! Yeah, that’s it.” (Ringo Starr is often referred to as a forgotten member of The Beatles.)

What did Liam, 26, think of the diss? Well, the “Strip That Down” singer was pretty amused by Harry’s punchline. “I think it’s just a funny joke at the end of the day. Obviously Zayn’s circumstances for leaving were his own and it’s a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way,” he said on the Thursday, Dec. 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I thought it was quite funny.”

The “Stack It Up” artist also opened up about reuniting with Harry for the first time in three years at iHeart’s Jingle Ball concert in early December. “We spoke about a number of things, we hadn’t seen each other for three years,” he said. “Literally I hadn’t seen him once, we hadn’t spoken or anything. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff.”

Zayn left One Direction in March 2015 after five years with the band. The group announced the departure on their Facebook. “We’re really sad to see Zayn go, but we totally respect his decision and send him all our love for the future. The past five years have been beyond amazing, we’ve gone through so much together, so we will always be friends. The four of us will now continue,” the four remaining singers, which also included Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, wrote in a statement. “We’re looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next stage of the world tour.”

Since leaving the group, Zayn has feuded with Louis, 27, on Twitter. In an interview with The Sun in March, Louis opened up about why he and Zayn aren’t on good terms. “I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show so that really bugged me,” he said. The singer then went on to describe what it was like for his other four bandmates to be there to support him. “I’ve got goosebumps now. It was just seeing everyone there—Harry, Niall and Liam—that was what I needed that night, that support.”

When asked if he has any intentions of reconciling with Zayn, Louis responded, “So on the other end of the spectrum it kind of really showed. So, eh, I hope he’s alright, but…”

Long story short, don’t expect a One Direction reunion any time soon, or at least not with Zayn.