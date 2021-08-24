Liam & Millie Just Won ‘Love Island’—Here’s if They’re Still Together Since Leaving the Villa

As Love Island‘s newest winners, fans want to know if Liam and Millie are still together from Love Island UK and what their relationship has been like since they left the villa.

But before we dive into Liam and Millie’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works for those who don’t know: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island UK, that prize is 50,000 pounds. However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island UK premiered in 2005 but was rebooted in June 2015, which is when it became the show fans know today. Season 7, which premiered in June 2021, was filmed at a villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

What was Liam and Millie’s relationship like on Love Island UK?

Liam Reardon, a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales, joined Love Island season 7 on day 4 as one of the first male bombshells. Though he coupled up with Faye, their relationship didn’t last once Millie Court, 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, joined the show on day 9. After a one-on-one date, Millie and Liam recoupled at the next recoupling and stayed together until the Love Island season 7 finale on August 23, 2021.

However, that doesn’t mean that Liam and Millie didn’t have drama. Their relationship reached a breaking point in week 6 when Liam returned from Casa Amor. Though both Liam and Millie decided not to recouple with any of the new contestants, he didn’t stay 100 percent faithful to her when he was in Casa Amor. At the recoupling, Lillie, a new girl at Casa Amor, exposed Liam for flirting with her at Casa Amor and giving her the impression that he would recouple with her and dump Millie. During a one-on-one talk between Millie and Lillie later in the season, Lillie revealed that Liam had kissed her three times during a single conversation at Casa Amor. When Millie returned to the villa after her talk with Lillie, she told other contestants that she and Liam were done. In the end, though, after many apologies from Liam and a lot of grafting, Millie took back Liam at the next recoupling and they stayed a strong couple until the final episode, during which Liam asked Millie to be his girlfriend.

At the finale, host Laura Whitmore announced that Liam and Millie were the Love Island season 7 winners. After a random draw, Millie received the 50,000 pound envelope and decided to split the money with Liam. According to the Daily Mail, Liam and Millie received 42.02 percent of the votes. Now that they’ve won, are Liam and Millie still together after Love Island UK?

Are Liam and Millie still together from Love Island UK?

So…are Liam and Millie still together after Love Island UK season 7? The answer is yes. In a video for Love Island‘s official Twitter after the finale, Millie confirmed that she and Liam will leave the Love Island villa together and continue their relationship in the outside world. “We’re going to leave here and now explore our future. We can’t wait, can we?” Millie said. Liam added, “We’re leaving together and are going to continue our journey.”

Though, as of writing this, Liam and Millie haven’t posted on their Instagrams, they do follow each other and have the support of their friends and family, who have run their Instagrams since they were in the villa. “Let me introduce you to your LOVEISLAND WINNERS 2021 LIAM AND MILLIE 👑👑 Thank you to each and everyone of you that have shown support, voted and shown a whole lot of love for MILLIAM. It’s been an absolute pleasure to run Liams account for the last 8 weeks. That’s me signing off, over to you Liam,” wrote Liam’s sister, Niam.

Millie’s friend, Ryan Arthur Lord, also confirmed that her circle support her and Liam together, “Just like that, I present to you the Love Island 2021 winners, Millie & Liam ❤️👑 thank you so much for all the support over the past 8 weeks, we couldn’t have done this without all of you, you have shown love & support and taken them to the end. I’m signing off, the next post will be from Millie. What a journey, love you all 💖,” he wrote.

Love Island UK is available to stream on the ITV Hub. Here’s how to watch it in the US.

