Here’s How Liam Hemsworth Feels About Miley Cyrus Revealing the Real Reason They Divorced

Good terms? Here’s Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to Miley Cyrus’ divorce reason interview.

In case you missed it, Miley opened up about the reason she and Liam divorced in a Wednesday, December 2, interview on The Howard Stern Show. In the interview, Miley revealed that she and Liam split in August 2019 due to “too much conflict” in their marriage. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They married in December 2018 before finalizing their divorce in January 2020.

“There was too much conflict,” Miley told host Howard Stern, noting that the divorce had nothing to do with her sobriety. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting. I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

So what does Liam think about Miley’s reason for their separation? A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that Liam isn’t bothered by Miley’s interview about him and is focused on his relationship with model, Gabriella Brooks. “Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella,” the source said. “He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

In her interview with Stern, Miley also revealed that she didn’t think her and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot.

“We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

She continued, “I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.”

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.