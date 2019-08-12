Liam Hemsworth’s Comment About Splitting With Miley Cyrus Is So Heartbreaking

Over the weekend, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced they were splitting up. Fans across the world expressed their thoughts, concerns and love for the couple. Now, Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to his split with Miley Cyrus is making us so sad. After ten years together–on and off– the couple tied the knot with a secret ceremony in December. Just eight months after the nuptials, they’ve made the presumably extremely difficult decision to end their marriage.

Cyrus has been on an Italian getaway with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth, on the other hand, returned hung out with his big brother Chris Hemsworth in Australia. Apparently, while roaming the streets of Byron Bay, The Daily Mail approached Hemsworth for a comment. As he attempted to avoid the conversation, he said, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate.” So. Sad. In the photos that accompany The Daily Mail’s report, Hemsworth definitely looks down. But uh—can you blame him? We should leave the poor guy alone right now. And that goes for Cyrus too. The two are handling the split in their own, very different ways, and they should be allowed to do just that without scrutiny from anyone. They don’t owe anyone an explanation. That said, Cyrus’ reps did comment on the breakup when the news broke on Saturday, August 10.

The reps told People Magazine, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

We’re not crying, you are. Cyrus took to Instagram after news of their separation broke. While she didn’t explicitly address the split directly, her words can definitely relate to this moment and many other difficulties we face in life.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she wrote before adding, “My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙”

Twitter has a lot of thoughts on the split…take a look.