Liam Hemsworth’s Reaction To Those Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter PDA Pics Is So Emotional

This breakup is still so fresh, and we barely know what to do with ourselves or with this information. Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s kissing pics have us so emotional. In news that shocked everyone on the literal earth–a rep for the She Is Coming songstress announced that after less than a year of marriage, Miley and Liam were calling it quits.

The rep explained, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Unfortunately, being a celebrity with privacy is an oxymoron. Daily Mail caught up with Liam–who was visiting his big brother, Chris Hemsworth, in Australia. When asked about his breakup–the hunky actor said, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.” Miley, on the other hand, has been dealing with her breakup differently.

The singer was spotted on a girls trip in Italy with Brody Jenner’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. The ladies were seen partying it up on a yacht, and the duo were caught in more than one super sexy lip lock by the paparazzi.

So far, Brody Jenner has already joked about the photo causing Miley to clapback at him–but Liam’s response to it has been completely different. Apparently, he’s very hurt–but not surprised. A source close to The Hunger Games actor told Entertainment Tonight,

Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this. Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley’s behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they’ve been talking about taking a break. Liam’s been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she ‘needs her space.’ This seems to be a pattern in their relationship.

Yikes.

People grow and change all the time–and it can be really hard when you aren’t able to shift and bend with them. “Miley and Liam love each other and always will,” the source added. “Most of their friends feel they’ll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it’s more fun on vacation.”

Whether Miley and Liam choose to get back together or not, we hope they both find happiness.