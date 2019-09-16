Liam Hemsworth Was Blindsided By Miley Cyrus Announcing Their Split & Jeez

It was the split announcement that shocked the world–but apparently, we weren’t the only ones who were blindsided. Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to Miley Cyrus’ breakup announcement clues us in that he had no idea it was coming. In early August–a rep for Miley released a statement saying that she and the Australian actor were splitting. At the time, there was no talk of divorce–but it seemed like the split was a mutual decision and that the statement was coming from both parties involved. Apparently, that wasn’t the case.

According to Page Six, Liam was completely blindsided by the public announcement (which is probably why he went to Australia to visit his family immediately thereafter). Though Liam and Miley were not seeing eye-to-eye and struggling for months leading up to the announcement of their split–Liam was determined to work things out. Therefore he was shook–just like everyone else to read about the separation online.

This seems beyond harsh– so much so that another source told Page Six, that Miley did not blindside her husband with news of the split.

We’re not sure what the truth is here, but we do know that after seeing the many PDA photos of Miley and her current love, Kaitlynn Carter–Liam decided that his marriage was over and he was prompted to file for divorce. On Aug 13, just days before filing he released a statement on Instagram saying, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

In the days following Liam filing for divorce, Miley took to Twitter to clarify that their relationship ended as amicably as possible and that though she’s moved on, there was no infidelity involved.

Though Liam and Miley are clearly moving on– it’s interesting to note that Liam does not state a separation date on the divorce papers.