Liam Hemsworth’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus—Here’s if They Had a Prenup

Net worth? More like Hems”worth.” He might have been roasted by his ex-wife on her new song “Flowers,” but Liam Hemsworth’s net worth might be making him stand up against all odds. The Hunger Games star received a lot of attention since Miley Cyrus’ song’s release and it’s bringing up the topic of his divorce.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The former couple met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’s The Last Song and had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship. They were engaged in 2012 but called it off until they got re-engaged in 2017. The couple married the following year, but Hemsworth filed for divorce less than a year later. he announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, writing, “Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” He continued, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

So after their divorce, what is Liam Hemsworth’s net worth? Read below to find out.

What is Liam Hemsworth’s net worth?

What is Liam Hemsworth’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liam Hemsworth’s net worth is estimated to be around $28 million. Coming from a family of actors including Chris and Luke, Liam got his start on the Australian soap opera Neighbours as the character Josh Taylor. He gained international fame when he played Gale in the Hunger Games film series.

How much did Liam Hemsworth make from The Hunger Games?

How much did Liam Hemsworth make from The Hunger Games? Liam starred in all of the Hunger Games films as Gale Hawthorn from 2012 to 2015. According to Men’s Health, Hemsworth earned $500,000 for his first Hunger Games film. There are no actual numbers from what he earned from the sequels, but his salary doubled for Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part I and II. Producer Nina Jacobs told Entertainment Weekly that Hemsworth was the best actor for the part. “Gale is a young man who uses words very sparingly, so the onus was on the actor we cast to capture him by showing, not telling. This was accomplished so beautifully in Suzanne’s writing, and Liam was able to translate it so naturally to the screen. At the same time, Gale’s journey across the three books transforms him, and Liam’s performance left no doubt that he would take us there.”

How much did Liam Hemsworth make from The Witcher?

How much did Liam Hemsworth make from The Witcher? Liam Hemsworth is set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in season four of Netflix’s The Witcher. According to Variety, Cavill was paid $400k per episode for The Witcher season one, which ends up being $3.2 million for the eight-episode season. The Batman v. Superman star reportedly negotiated to have double that salary for the second season of The Witcher. It’s not known how much Hemsworth would make for the role but announced that he was proud to take it over from Cavill in an Instagram post. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth wrote. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix”

Did Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have a prenup before their divorce?

Liam most notably shared the wealth with his former lover Miley Cyrus in their turbulent relationship. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 in which they both starred. The two broke up in 2010 and reunited a month later. Hemsworth and Cyrus were then engaged in 2012 when he proposed to her with a 3.5-carat ring from Neil Lane. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus told People at the time.

A source told People the engagement had blessings from the whole Cyrus family. “Billy Ray loves Liam. He’s happy his daughter has found the right guy,” the source said, adding that Hemsworth has spent a lot of time with her family, barbecuing together. “The whole family loves Liam.” However, the two called off the engagement on September 2013. Months earlier, rumors came out that the Hannah Montana alum and The Hunger Games star split. Cryus dispelled the rumors by saying, “I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it,” she posted. “I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining”

The Independence Day: Insurgence star and the Bangerz singer reunited in January 2016, resuming their engagement less than a month after. Cyrus and Hemsworth were wedded on December 26, 2018. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they confirmed the wedding, 12.23.18” and “10 years later …..”Miley captioned the post. In the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one–millionth kiss.”

Less than a year after their marriage, Cyrus’ rep confirmed they had separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. The rep continued in the statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019 and the divorce was finalized on February 22, 2020. According to sources close to the couple to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the divorce settlement went super smoothly due to a prenup. They had no kids and she kept the animals and dividing the property wasn’t hard at all. A source told ET, “the couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce.” Once they do file the paperwork, it will take six months until the divorce becomes final.” And it was settled just like that.

Cyrus told radio host Howard Stern that her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth ended simply because “there was too much conflict,” and that their divorce in 2019 had nothing to do with her sobriety. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she explained. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.” “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Stern. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Cyrus also revealed that she didn’t think she and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.” Hemsworth bought the $6.8 million Malibu house back in 2014. In 2016, Cyrus bought a small house directly next door for $2.5 million.

Hemsworth moved on and is currently dating Gabriella Brooks, and it appears that they are totally in love. However, on January 13, 2023, which is his birthday, Miley released the song “Flowers” which is speculated to be about their relationship. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets, however it’s not confirmed whether he actually cheated on the singer with one woman let alone 14.