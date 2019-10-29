How Awkward—Liam Hemsworth May Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

Breakups and divorces are already hard and awkward, but things might be getting even stranger for one former couple. Liam Hemsworth’s move next door to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson is on the horizon and honestly, we’re itchy just thinking about it. To the shock of us all, in early August 2019–Liam and Miley called it quits after less than a year of marriage. Since the duo had been on and off for the better part of a decade– most people were floored by the news of their breakup.

Eyebrows were raised even more when Miley hopped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. That whirlwind romance crashed and burned quickly though, and now the songstress seems to be in a full-blown relationship with Australian singer, Cody Simpson. Since Liam was the one to officially file for divorce, he looked like he was fully moving on from his ex. But this latest news about his potential new home has us so puzzled.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liam is currently renovating the $6.8 million home that he and Miley used to live in. That home was destroyed in 2018 by the Malibu fires. However, Miley currently lives in the house next to that property — it was a house she purchased back in 2016 for $2.5 million. Perhaps Liam is just renovating the house to sell it, but we’re not sure why he needs to live there.

Either way, how awkward would it be to be living your best life with your new man only to look out the window to see your ex-husband strolling about the place with contractors and builders. Yuck.

However, we are pleased to know that though they aren’t speaking much, Liam and Miley hold no ill will against one another. A source close Liam told US Weekly, “He wants what’s best for her—even if it’s not him.”

At least they’re keeping it cute.