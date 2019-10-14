Liam Hemsworth’s Mom Was Never A Miley Cyrus Fan & We’re Cringing

So this is hella awkward, but maybe it’s for the best that they’ve gone their separate ways. Liam Hemsworth’s mom disliked Miley Cyrus from the beginning and we’re sure that made for some uncomfortable holidays over the past ten years. If you didn’t know, the Australian actor and the songstress shocked us all when they announced their split in early August. This came out of the blue for many of us since the duo had been together on and off for nearly a decade. However, they were married for less than a year when they announced they were going their sperate ways.

In a move that stunned us all–before their official divorce was announced–Miley hopped into a full-blown relationship with her close friend Kaitlynn Carter. The ladies were seen all across the globe serving looks and PDA. However, during this time Liam stepped away from the spotlight and was super lowkey on social media. Amid the reports of the split and Miley’s new romance–he headed to Australia to spend some much-needed time with his family.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Liam has been relying on the strength of his family to deal with his break-up from Miley. He left to go to Australia for so long because he didn’t want to be a part of the drama. Liam really felt he needed his family after the break-up. They are very, very close.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the Hemsworth clan–and Liam’s mom, Leonie Hemsworth, in particular, was never the biggest Miley fan. The source explained to Hollywood Life,

His mom is feeling so relieved that Liam made the decision to end the relationship as his entire family, but her especially, always struggled approving Miley. [Liam] really struggled with the break-up and is going to be cautious and slow heading into the next relationship. It’s now very important for him to have his mother’s stamp of approval and he seems to be going in a different direction with what he’s looking for in a partner this time around. He’s really listening to his mother.

While Miley has moved on with Cody Simpson–Liam was spotted getting hot and heavy with Dynasty actress, Maddison Brown. Though the pair are reportedly going slow–they also look hella smitten with one another.

As long as every party involved is happy–so are we.