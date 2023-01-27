Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Zodiac Signs Predicted Their Breakup—An Astrologer Explains

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since Miley Cyrus released her latest single “Flowers”, the world has been in an uproar. If you’re currently singing about buying yourself flowers and wondering if Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus’ zodiac signs can explain why they didn’t work out, join the club. Not only is it extremely satisfying to see Miley living her best life ever since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, but the fact that she was able to transmute her pain into a legendary breakup anthem makes it all the more meaningful.

When their relationship began back in 2009, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were the most talked about celebrity couple. They met while filming The Last Song, a romantic-drama film based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, which only made their love story that much more shippable. However, Miley and Liam were just teenagers at the time, which means the ups and downs of their on-again-off-again relationship were to be expected. By 2020, they had already been married and divorced. And by the beginning of 2023, Miley had released the music video for “Flowers,” which told her side of the story. Heavy with symbolism and full of easter eggs, fans have been dissecting the truths hidden in this music video ever since it was released on January 13, 2023.

However, an even more telling form of symbolism to dissect would be their astrological compatibility. And since I’m an astrologer, it’s basically my duty to dive into Miley & Liams birth charts and discover why this relationship was not built to last forever.

Liam is a Capricorn & Miley is a Sagittarius

When analyzing the compatibility—aka “synastry”—between two people, you should never judge their dynamic based solely on their sun signs. However, when you consider Miley & Liam’s birth charts, their sun sign compatibility actually tells us a lot.

Miley was born on November 23, 1992 at 4:19 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, making her a wild, courageous and open-minded Sagittarius. However, Liam was born on January 13, 1990 in Melbourne, Australia (birth time unknown) making him a stoic, serious and strict Capricorn. Because Sagittarius comes right before Capricorn in the zodiac sign wheel, this pairing is always a difficult one. Side-by-side zodiac signs often have nothing in common, and because the sun rules over the “ego”, we can delineate that Miley and Liam have very different perspectives of who they are and how they want to be seen.

Can Astrology Explain Why Liam & Miley Broke Up?

Despite the obvious incompatibility of their sun signs, something definitely brought Liam and Miley together and sparked their attraction to each other. In fact, their synastry describes a couple that may have been a little *too* passionate about each other. After all, Miley’s Mars—planet of power and sexual drive—happens to oppose Liam’s Venus—planet of love and desire—which means they probably felt a primal need for each other. However, Mars opposite Venus is also an aspect that indicates emotional intensity and increases the likelihood of painful, earth-shattering arguments.

Because Miley’s Chiron—the “wounded healer”—forms a conjunction with Liam’s moon—ruler of your subconscious feelings—we an ascertain that Miley probably felt extremely loyal and empathetic toward Liam. On the other hand, they way Liam expressed his emotions probably caused Miley to feel triggered, as though he was attacking her. However, Chiron synastry almost always results in a relationship that teaches you something valuable. In fact, it means that this relationship is designed to help both parties heal some of their deepest insecurities and show them how to move past these attachments.

“ Even though Liam & Miley did not work out, this relationship brought them both a lot of wisdom. ”

The lyrics to Flowers are proof of the healing that has taken place in Miley’s life. As she shows off her bangin’ body in the music video while singing “I can buy myself flowers”, it’s clear that her divorce from Liam taught Miley how to love herself deeply and how to stand on her own two feet. And even though Liam & Miley did not work out, this relationship brought them both a lot of wisdom by the time it was over.