We’ve Got The Tea On How Liam Hemsworth & Maddison Brown Met

Well, look what we have here. These clues about how Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown met plus dating and relationship clues will make you want to grab some tea and have a sip. If you didn’t know–Liam has been pretty lowkey and out of the spotlight since he and Miley announced their intent to divorce in early August. The Australian actor jetted off to his homeland to spend some much needed time with his close-knit family.

Miley dealt with the end of her marriage differently. She immediately began dating her close friend Kaitlynn Carter–but their whirlwind fling fizzled almost as quickly as it began. Now, she’s been involved in a passionate romance with Australian singer Cody Simpson–and we’ve seen the PDA to prove it. It looks like Liam has moved on too. He’s been seen getting close and cozy with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown–who expressed interest in the hunky actor in the past. But how did these two cross paths in the first place?

The public caught wind of the new romance when Maddison and Liam were snapped kissing and cuddling by the paparazzi on the streets of New York City. According to People, mutual friends introduced the Australian actors not too long ago. “They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great,” the source said. “Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them. They are a very cute couple.” Cute.

Though things seem blissful and promising– sources close to Liam say that he has no plans on moving quickly with Maddison. Things are just carefree and acausal for now. The insider explained, “Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.”

We’re glad things aren’t too awkward between the pair in a June 2019 interview where she played a game of Marry, F*ck, Kill–Maddison declared, “I will f*ck the Hemsworth brothers but at the same time, both of them,” Brown said. “I couldn’t marry them I’m too insecure, I would just be like, ‘you’re too attractive you are never allowed to leave the house.’”

