OMG—Liam Hemsworth Is Dating Someone New & You Won’t Believe Who She Is

Y’all, it’s finally happening. While our girl Miley has already been moving on (which, honestly, she’s made a recent pastime out of by dating two new boo thangs in a little over a month—but that’s none of my business,) it looks like Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown’s dating/ relationship Instagram comments are already getting out of control, too. But who is this Maddison, what’s her deal with Liam, and what are fans saying to her online?

Well, here’s what we know. Maddison is an actress, and she’s from Liam’s very own Australia. And if you watch The CW’s Dynasty, chances are you already know her: Maddison plays Kirby Anders on the show. Liam Hemsworth’s fans absolutely swarmed to find out who she was after it was revealed that a mystery woman was seen holding hands with Liam on a date in New York City. TMZ obtained paparazzi photos to prove it, and well, the rest is history.

I mean, sorta. While celebrities holding hands and sharing massive PDA in public seems like something that you definitely only do if you’re romantically involved (um, hello Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes), it’s not like Liam and Maddison have spoken up about their relationship status publicly yet. So while we’d love to say they’re official…it looks like it’s going to take some time before they warm up to that.

Remember, Liam is not as vocal as his ex. While Miley Cyrus called Cody Simpson her boyfriend and previously publicized her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Liam, on the other hand, has been awfully quiet the past few months. We can’t quite expect the same outpour of social media affection from him. But Liam’s fans are already making up for that.

After her latest photo was posted, on Instagram fans took to the comments section to leave their thoughts:

Your followers about to raise up lol Liam’s new girl.

How’s Liam doing?

Are you Liam’s mystery girl 😍😍😍😍

Yay!! So happy for you!! Liam deserves a good girl ❤️❤️❤️

U were spotted w/ Liam .. 💞❤️

So while Liam isn’t going to post heart-eye emojis at Maddison anytime soon…at least his fans are already on it!