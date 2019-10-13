Liam Hemsworth & Maddison Brown’s Relationship Status Is Shocking

We’ve been waiting to see how Liam Hemsworth has been moving on since his recent divorce from Miley Cyrus. It seems he’s been “taking it slow” as sources report Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown’s casual relationship after Miley Cyrus split.

After Liam and Miley’s split in August, we haven’t heard much of Hemsworth on the dating scene, but Miley has certainly been open about her life post-breakup after various trips with Kaitlynn Carter and PDA photos with singer Cody Simpson.

A source told Us, “He’s so into Maddison and really likes her. Liam feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian. They also both share similar senses of humor…Spending time with Maddison has been natural, fun and easy for Liam.” Another source told People, “Liam is taking it slow.”

The rumors started when TMZ spotted Maddison Brown—Kirby Anders on The CW’s Dynasty—and Hemsworth holding hands and dining at Sant Ambroeus in NYC. And of course, there are receipts of Maddison on Zach Sang Show serving a round of “F, Marry, Kill.” Maddison said, “I will f*ck the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them,” and welp, it was all a game until it wasn’t. It looks like she took her shot and scored!

We’ll be tuned in for more free throws!